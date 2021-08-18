Victorian government launches second round of live performance grants program

The Victorian government has launched a second round of its Live Performance Support funding program, in light of the extended lockdown currently in place in Melbourne.

The funding package will provide grants of up to $12,000 for eligible event presenters, and up to $4,000 for event suppliers who have lost income or incurred costs.

More specifically, presenters – including producers, venue owners and other artists – can apply for either a $5,000 or $7,000 for their first event, as well as an additional $5,000 for their second.

For suppliers – including performers, crew, technicians and engineers – grants of either $200 or $500 per event will be available, for up to 20 events.

The funding is specifically for affected events that were scheduled to be held between May 27 and September 2 this year. Applications close on September 8.

Danny Pearson, Victoria’s Creative Industries Minister, said in a statement that the government is aware “how much work and preparation goes into the staging of a live performance event, and how many people are impacted when an event has to be cancelled”.

“That is why we are providing this tailored support,” he said.

“We value our live performance sector, and know that it has been an incredibly challenging period – so we listened to industry feedback, and updated the guidelines to reach more people.”

Melbourne’s sixth lockdown first began on August 5. After being extended twice, the lockdown is now expected to last until at least September 2.

Earlier this month, a Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the effects of the pandemic on the events sector released its findings. In the report, the committee encouraged the Andrews government to address a lack of pandemic-related insurance coverage for live events, as well as the sector’s concerning mental health and uncertainty around snap restrictions.

“The inability to insure against the impacts of COVID-19, particularly the

risks associated with government-imposed health measures, is a major impediment to

the recovery of Victoria’s events sector,” the report read.

“The Victorian Government can provide support to the sector by resolving this issue.”