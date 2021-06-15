Victorian government releases guidelines for $20million events support package

Details of the Victorian government’s previously announced $20million Victorian Events Support Package have been unveiled, outlining which creative industry workers can apply for grants and for how much.

The funding stream will be broken up into multiple categories depending on the applicant. For major event organisers, hosts and suppliers, grants of up to $250,000 will be available if the ongoing viability of their event of business has been affected since harsher restrictions were implemented in May.

Specifically, applicants must have most of their operations in Victoria and have experienced a minimum 50 per cent decline in annual turnover in the three months prior to 27 May 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.

Elsewhere, grants of up to $25,000 are on offer for organisers, and $10,000 grants for suppliers, of events hosting more than 1,001 people that have incurred costs due to recent restrictions.

Producers of live performance events will be eligible for up to $7,000, while suppliers of those events will be able to claim $500 per event up to $2,000.

Finally, independent cinema operators that were forced close due to restrictions can apply for a payment of $12,000 per venue.

“From performers and technical crew to promoters and venues, it takes many hands to stage a live performance event and many have lost business and work because of this pandemic,” creative industries minister Danny Pearson said in a statement.

“This package provides vital support to our arts and entertainment industry, but in particular our cinema businesses – these grants will be critical to a sector we know has been hit hard throughout the pandemic.”

The $20million package is part of the larger $500million financial support program, first announced last month for businesses affected by the statewide 14-day lockdown, as well as those still affected by ongoing restrictions.