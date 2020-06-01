Victorian music venues band together for Save Our Scene petition

Over 115 Victorian music venues have banded together to launch a petition entitled Save Our Scene, sponsored by Leader of the Reason Party Fiona Patten.

The petition pleads for the Victorian Government’s intervention to protect the venues’ crippled livelihood imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Participating Victorian venues including 170 Russell, Northcote Social Club, The Gasometer, Bendigo Hotel and The Tote took to social media today (June 1) to share the news.

SOS! The Victorian live music industry is in trouble and needs your help. Venues from around the state have joined… Posted by 170 Russell on Sunday, May 31, 2020

“Victoria’s famous music scene is on the brink of collapse and there’s no relief in sight,” reads an open letter on the petition’s website.

“We are calling on the Victorian Government to step in and save our proud music culture by preserving the venues where artists play. Live music means mass gatherings, so it will be many months before our state’s music venues can safely reopen our doors at viable capacities.

“In the meantime, our venues are being crippled by mounting debt including rent, mortgage payments, bills and insurance. Without Government intervention, many of the venues you love will be forced to close their doors permanently.”

The official e-petition can be found and signed here. As of writing, there are currently 490 signatures tallied. The petition is set to run throughout the month of June, with a closing date on June 30.

You can find the full list of Victorian music venues taking part in the petition and the full open letter on Save Our Scene’s website.

In March, a similar petition was created by Bendigo Hotel owner Guy Palermo. As of today (June 1), the petition has accrued over 21,000 signees of its 25,000 goal.