Victorian music venues to reopen once 80 per cent of citizens are fully vaccinated

Melburnians are expected to be in lockdown for another month, and indoor venues are predicted to be closed until November, in accordance with the Victorian government’s newly unveiled restrictions ‘roadmap’.

Based on modelling from the Burnet Institute, the government’s roadmap details what restrictions will lift as Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccination rates rise.

When 70 per cent of residents aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated, which is expected to be around October 26, the lockdown will be lifted and ten fully vaccinated people will be allowed to gather outdoors. The curfew will also be removed.

Venues, pubs and clubs in metropolitan Melbourne can open to up to 50 fully vaccinated patrons, but they have to be outdoors.

When 80 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, expected around November 5, Melbourne and regional Victoria will share the same restrictions. Up to ten people will be allowed to visit a home and 30 people can gather in public. Masks will only be required inside indoor venues.

For indoor entertainment venues, up to 150 fully vaccinated residents will be able to gather per space, subject to a density quotient of one person per four square metres. Outdoor venues will be capped at 50 per cent if non-seated, or the lesser of 25 per cent of 5,000 people if seated.

Further, if 80 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated by Christmas Day, up to 30 people will be able to gather in homes.

“Make no mistake, we are opening this place up. There is no alternative. There is a gateway here, it will be challenging but we must pass through it. We cannot have a perpetual suppression of this virus,” Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference today (September 19).

“There will be pain, it will be challenging, it will be very hard on our amazing doctors, nurses and [ambulances] and the whole team in our hospitals. We will support them, we’ll stand with them.”

Full details are available here.

Melbourne has been in its sixth lockdown since August 5. As of yesterday, 71 per cent of eligible Victorians have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while 43 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Victorian roadmap follows a similar plan unveiled by New South Wales earlier this month, which permits fully vaccinated residents to visit venues, gyms and other businesses from the Monday after 70 per cent of people aged 16 and above have received both jabs.