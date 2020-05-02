Victorian pubs and clubs to possibly open by July with ambigious live music rules, after secret taskforce formed

Victorian pubs and clubs could reportedly reopen as early as July under strict operating conditions if a new industry-led plan is approved by the national cabinet.

An exclusive new report from The Age claims a secret state-government appointed industry taskforce has been meeting to discuss a proposed reopening of venues. Under proposed new rules, venues would function with cafe-style table service rather than bar service, and the closing off of live music venue mosh pits.

It is unclear from the report whether the proposed new rules would allow live music venues to operate without moshpits, and with stringent social distancing rules. In Sweden, music venues have been allowed to operate at significantly reduced capacity with social distancing to adhere to a limit on gatherings of 50 people. The country has also instituted similar table service rules for bars and restaurants to the proposed rules in Victoria.

The Age‘s report only cites three people “familiar” with a call that the secret taskforce made to Marlene Kairouz, state Minister for Consumer Affairs, Gaming and Liquor Regulation. The entities reportedly involved in the industry group include Crown Resorts, Tabcorp, pokies company ALH, the Australian Hotels Association, Community Clubs Victoria and the RSL. Notably, no arts or live music bodies were mentioned.

If restrictions are eased when the national cabinet meets on May 8, it is expected venues will have a month to prepare for opening with new restrictions in place. Under the proposed rules, it is likely one staff member would be employed to monitor social distancing at all times.

The official stance from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews remains firm. Last month, he said bars and restaurants would not be opening “any time soon”. The federal level appears more receptive, as general restrictions ease in almost every state apart from Victoria.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked when pubs and restaurants could reopen on Friday (May 1), he said “The first step to getting back to that is downloading [the COVIDSafe app].”