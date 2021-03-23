Victorian venues to have capacities lifted to 75 per cent from Friday

Victorian venues will have their capacity restrictions eased further from later this week, according to an announcement made today by the state government.

From 6pm AEDT this Friday (March 26), the capacity for indoor and outdoor seated entertainment venues will increase to 75 per cent. However, a maximum capacity of 1,000 people per space will remain, and a density limit of one person per two square metres applies. The same rules apply for indoor non-seated venues, such as galleries.

Outdoor non-seated entertainment venues will have no patron limit under a two square metre rule.

“We know the risk is far from over but thanks to the incredible work of all Victorians, we’re continuing to open up and see the Victoria we all love, return to life again,” Acting Premier James Merlino said in a statement.

“More Victorians back at work means more people supporting their local cafes, restaurants and live music venues – boosting the economy where it’s needed most.”

Elsewhere, masks will no longer be required in retail settings like supermarkets, however they will still need to be carried at all times and worn on public transport, in rideshares or taxis, or when visiting aged care facilities and hospitals. Up to 100 people will be allowed to visit a home per day and outdoor gatherings can increase to 200 people.

It has been 25 days since Victoria recorded a locally acquired COVID-19 case.

Changes to restrictions will no doubt be welcomed by Victorian venues as the end of JobKeeper draws near. Two recent statements have been made by the Australian Live Music Business Council and Live Performance Australia calling on state and territory governments to lift venue capacities.