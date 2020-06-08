Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says “large outdoor events” could return from October

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, has commented on the return of live music events in the state as restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic begin to ease.

Speaking to 3AW’s Sally Goldburn on Saturday (June 6), Sutton said live music events that have been scheduled from October could go ahead if public health guidelines are adhered to in the meantime. However, it is still “difficult to predict”.

“October, to me, is an eternity away. I think you can say if all goes in the direction that we have been travelling the last month or so, we will continue to be in a really good place and even large outdoor events would be on the cards. But that’s all got to be caveated with ‘if that remains the case’,” he said.

“If we get to August-September and there is simply no community transmission occurring across the country, then we should be very confident about things that can happen in October – but we are not there yet.”

A number of Australian music festivals have either cancelled their events this year, or have been forced to postpone and adapt, such as Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival. In an additional segment on the show, live music promoter Duane McDonald said his event, Red Hot Summer, was pushed back from March to October in the hopes of going ahead at all this year. He said Sutton’s earlier interview was “the first time we’d actually heard any questions asked of the industry”.

“Three of the March shows… we moved to October dates thinking the pandemic was going to be a six month thing at that stage,” he said.

“Ninety per cent of the people have held onto their tickets in hope that [Red Hot Summer] would go ahead… Like much of the music industry, we haven’t had any guidelines to say best case-worse case scenario, whereas every other sector seems to have had had some sort of definition.”

Last week, the Victorian Government issued guidelines on the steps arts and cultural businesses need to take when reopening. Guidelines included deep cleaning the premises, physical distancing and limiting ticket sales.

From June 22, venues are expected to be able to host up to 50 patrons at a time. However, this is subject to change at Sutton’s discretion.