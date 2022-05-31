Victoria’s Hanging Rock to host new festival Spring Bliss with Pierce Brothers and Amos Roach

Victoria’s Hanging Rock Reserve is set to host a brand new festival at the end of this year, headlined by Melbourne folk duo Pierce Brothers and Djab Wurrung/Gunditj Mara and Ngarrindjeri musician Amos Roach.

Titled Spring Bliss, the inaugural one-day event will hit Macedon Ranges on November 5, and comes courtesy of the team behind fellow Victorian festivals Gathering of the Goddesses and Gathering of the Kindred Spirits.

With Pierce Brothers and Amos Roach at the top of the festival’s bill, they’ll headline alongside additional acts to be announced each coming week. Spring Bliss will also host local Victorian trio Elevated Plains, hip-hop crew Existdance and DJ Spanning Time.

In addition to live music, festival attendees can enjoy a range of community-building activities from mindfulness workshops to First Nations basket weaving and storytelling.

In a post on the festival’s Facebook page, organisers said that Spring Bliss “will be a day of music, dance, workshops and demonstrations with one aim: create community connection to improve mental health.”

“One aim, and many, many ways of making that happen,” the organisers wrote. Tickets are available here.

The festival welcomes all ages, and will come ahead of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ Australian ‘Carnage’ shows, which also hit the Hanging Rock region on November 25.

Pierce Brothers will join Tash Sultana, Kim Churchill and Kee’ahn on the lineup for the third edition of Ocean Sounds festival, which will take place in Victoria this December as part of the state’s Always Live initiative.

Meanwhile, Amos Roach – son of Indigenous Australian singer songwriter Archie Roach – appeared alongside Kutcha Edwards, Emma Donovan and more at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March.