Victoria’s public cultural venues to reopen on June 27

Arts Centre Melbourne, IMAX Melbourne and a number of other Victorian cultural venues and institutions will reopen their doors by the end of this month.

The reopenings were announced today (June 1) by Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley. Venues reopening on June 27 include the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Museum (including IMAX Melbourne), Scienceworks, State Library Victoria and parts of Arts Centre Melbourne.

All the venues will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and the number of people allowed in each space will be at the discretion of Victoria’s Chief Health Officer.

“Our venues will put the right measures in place so Victorians can confidently and safely visit our many fantastic cultural attractions in the school holidays and beyond,” Foley said in a statement.

While Arts Centre Melbourne will reopen in late June, shows and performances do not yet have a return date. Instead, the venue will allow self-guided tours through the Australian Music Vault and Ghostly Machines: a technology-based production, originally debuted in 2014, that showcases Hamer Hall’s lighting rigging.

“We desperately want to open our theatres to the many incredibly talented performers and artists who call our stages home,” said Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer.

“The reality is that how we present performances in the coming months may look very different. But we are a creative industry and I’m confident we’ll come up with some very creative solutions.”

The announcement to reopen the state’s public institutions follows the decision by Palace Cinemas to reopen from July 2.

The Victorian Government had announced in May that some cultural and entertainment venues, pubs and libraries would be permitted to reopen from today (June 1).