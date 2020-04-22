Drake responds after video of Ugandan children attempting ‘Toosie Slide’ goes viral

Drake has responded after a video of a number of Ugandan children taking part in Drake‘s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge went viral.

Drake released the new song and video at the start of the month, and its accompanying dance immediately became a TikTok hit.

The new video comes from The Masaka Kids, a group of orphans from Uganda, with the video raising money for the charity of the same name “to provide all children with food, education and health support, so we can educate, feed, clothe and support all of our children.”

After Drake shared the performance on his Instagram Story, the charity received a flood of donations, which now stands at nearly $30,000, as well as receiving over 100,000 new followers on Instagram after Drake followed the account.

Since its release, a whole number of celebrities and fans have been attempting the ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge.

Earlier this month, Chelsea footballer Christian Pulisic took on the challenge, incorporating a football into his version of the dance.

The official video for ‘Toosie Slide’, which sees Drake dancing alone in his lavish home, was released at the start of April, with the track expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album.

Last year, the Toronto rapper told the audience at a DaBaby show that he was finishing his next solo record “so we can turn up in 2020.”

The album will follow ‘Scorpion’, which Drake released last June.