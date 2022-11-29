Viewers confused by Chesney Hawkes performance at England vs Wales Qatar World Cup match

Viewers were left baffled by Chesney Hawkes‘ performance at half time during the England and Wales World Cup match in Qatar.

The singer took to the stage to perform his classic 90s hit ‘I Am The One And Only’ in front of both sets of fans at the Janoub Stadium.

“Nothing gets more random than Chesney Hawkes performing during halftime of a major world cup game,” wrote one fan while another joked: “wasn’t [Welsh singer] dafyddiwan available???”

Another added: “Chesney Hawkes as half-time entertainment is the funniest thing I’ve heard in ages.”

Nothing gets more random that Chesney Hawkes performing during half time of a major world cup game 😂 pic.twitter.com/pr4lLF01us — Marc Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaviesNo1) November 29, 2022

Chesney Hawkes at half time is very random – wasn’t @dafyddiwan available??? pic.twitter.com/olQ5Aulp6e — Neil Griffiths (@N_Griffiths9) November 29, 2022

Qatar trying to book an act for half time show #ENGWAL – clearly not a single self respecting band would take the gig and they ended up with… Chesney Hawkes??? — Philip Priestley 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@PublicPriestley) November 29, 2022

Also Chesney Hawkes as half-time entertainment is the funniest thing I’ve heard in ages. — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) November 29, 2022

After a poor 0-0 first half performance from both sides, others praised his appearance with one writing: “One verse and one chorus in and Chesney Hawkes is already the best performer of the night.”

Another added: “Chesney Hawkes playing at half time is the best thing to have happened in this, or indeed any, World Cup.”

“Southgate gets criticised for his tactics, but you have to say bringing on Chesney Hawkes at half-time was a masterstroke,” one fan joked.

One verse and one chorus in and Chesney Hawkes is already the best performer of the night. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 29, 2022

Chesney Hawkes playing at half time is the best thing to have happened in this, or indeed any, World Cup. — Paul Wright (@MISTERPDW) November 29, 2022

Southgate gets criticised for his tactics, but you have to say bringing on Chesney Hawkes at half-time was a masterstroke #WALENG — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 29, 2022

The singer himself later joked that his performance helped inspire England to victory on the night as he wrote: “1st half 0-0. Half time #chesneyeffect. Full time 3-0. Boom”.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and another from Phil Foden ensured Gareth Southgate’s side went through to the knockout phase while Wales went out and finished bottom of Group B.

Following England’s victory, Stormzy was one of the first to congratulate England with particular praise for Rashford. “Big Marcus” he tweeted following the Manchester United striker’s two goals.

The 2022 World Cup kicked off earlier this month but has been plagued by criticisms of corruption, while Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers has also caused a backlash.

In the run-up to the tournament beginning, Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was to perform at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfil all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” while Rod Stewart revealed that he also turned down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations for moral reasons.

Meanwhile Morgan Freeman was heavily criticised for helping to officially launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Last week, Welsh football fans also claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of their World Cup match with the USA. In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and that it planned to address the matter with FIFA.

FIFA have since said they would allow rainbow hats and flags into World Cup stadiums in a policy U-turn.

Meanwhile, Hawkes recently joined Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’ on their Sunday Lunch series for a cover of ‘Summer Of 69’ .