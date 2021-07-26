Vika and Linda announce nationwide tour for this November

Sibling duo Vika and Linda are gearing up to release their first original album in almost two decades, and now they’ve announced a tour to celebrate.

The tour will see the duo play five theatres around the country this November. Kicking off on the Gold Coast, they’ll also play shows in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, before wrapping up in Sydney.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Tuesday August 3, with a pre-sale opening this Thursday (July 29) through Frontier Touring.

News of the tour comes a few weeks after the duo announced their new album ‘The Wait’, marking their first original full-length release in 19 years.

“It took us three times to make this record, it kept getting delayed,” Linda said in a statement.

“And we’ve been waiting 19 years to make this record…Waiting for more songs. Waiting for the right opportunity.”

‘The Wait’ is due out on Friday September 17, with the duo having already giving fans two tracks from it – ‘Raise Your Hand’ and ‘My Heart Is In The Wrong Place’.

Before they head out on their own tour, Vika and Linda will be lending their talents as backing vocalists for Paul Kelly on his current extensive regional tour, though a large percentage of dates have been postponed due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Vika and Linda’s 2021 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Gold Coast, HOTA

Thursday 11 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Thursday 18 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 20 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Thursday 25 – Sydney, State Theatre