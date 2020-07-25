Vika and Linda announce new isolation-inspired album, ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’

Melbourne sister act Vika and Linda have announced a brand-new album entitled ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’.

They also shared a new single from the album, ‘There Ain’t No Grave (Gonna Hold My Body Down)’. The song was originally written by the late gospel singer Brother Claude Ely.

‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’ is slated for a September 11 release through Bloodlines.

True to its name, the album was inspired from Australia’s government-mandated lockdown and their video series “Sunday Sing Song”. The series sees the sisters perform a variety of songs usually with a virtual musical guest.

They recently performed the new single last weekend on July 19, accompanied by a backing track created by their musical director Cameron Bruce.

Sunday Sing Song S2 #1 We're back! Today we're singing There Ain't No Grave (Gonna Hold My Body Down) 😊*Order 'Akilotoa | Anthology 1994-2006 here https://smarturl.it/AkilotoaSee our merch here (limited stock left of Iso City Limits tea towel!) https://vikaandlinda.bandcamp.com/merch Posted by Vika & Linda on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Per a press release, the sisters’ love of gospel music stemmed from attending church as children in suburban Melbourne, listening to the Tongan choir with their mother, and exploring their father’s record collection – which included gospel tracks sung by Mahalia Jackson and Elvis Presley.

“Gospel is a genre we know we can do faithfully,” said Linda in a statement.

“It doesn’t feel laboured for us, it feels like a release and when we sing these songs, we feel better. And when that happens, hopefully people will feel the same way.”

“Gospel music has been a huge influence on the way we sing,” Vika adds.

“We love the rawness and minimal instrumentation of the early recordings of the great vocal powerhouses like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Aretha Franklin and Mahalia Jackson”.

Vika and Linda’s latest release was their first-ever anthology, ”Akilatoa’, which dropped earlier last month. The album is comprised of their greatest hits from 1994-2006.