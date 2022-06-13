Vika and Linda recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours, postpone Australian tour

Vika and Linda have been recognised as part of the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours, receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for their service to the performing arts.

The sisters – whose full names are Vika Veiongo and Linda Susan Bull – were recognised among 990 other Australians, including 669 in the general division as part of the Honours associated with the Queen’s Birthday today (June 13).

In an official press release, among some of Vika and Linda’s noted accolades were their 14 studio albums, their performances as part of The Black Sorrows and The Rockwiz Orchestra, and their stint as co-presenters of the TV series Pacific Stories.

Governor-General David Hurley said: “On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate the Australians recognised in today’s Honours List. Recipients share some common traits – including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service. They’re from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways.

“This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better. For that, we thank them and, today, we celebrate them.”

In other news, Vika and Linda announced they’ve been forced to reschedule their national tour for a second time. The run, coming in celebration of the duo’s latest album ‘The Wait’, had been rescheduled last October to 2022, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Last Friday (June 10), a post to Vika and Linda’s Facebook page revealed that the pair have been forced to postpone their run of six shows – meant to commence the following night (June 11) – as Vika underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday June 8.

“She’s fine and recuperating well,” the post read, “but the surgeon has ordered bed rest and no singing for three weeks.”

We have to postpone our shows because Vika underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday night. She’s fine and recuperating… Posted by Vika & Linda on Thursday, June 9, 2022

The tour will now commence on Thursday August 4 at Brisbane’s QPAC. From there, Vika and Linda will undertake an additional 10 performances, now inclusive of two regional venues and a new show in Perth, with the latter performance wrapping up the run. Find the new tour dates below, and ticket information here.

“We can’t wait to bring the show to you,” the pair’s post continued. “Our rehearsals this week were fantastic, the band are sounding amazing, it’s going to be a sonic explosion! We very much look forward to seeing your smiling faces soon, love Vika & Linda x.”

‘The Wait’ was released in September 2021 and marked the first original music from Vika and Linda in 19 years. The release featured the singles ‘Raise Your Hand’ and ‘My Heart Is In The Wrong Place’.

Vika and Linda’s rescheduled ‘The Wait’ 2022 tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Brisbane, QPAC

Friday 5 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday 6 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 10 – Sydney, State Theatre

Thursday 11 – Canberra, Theatre Centre

Friday 19 – Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre

Saturday 20 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Friday 26 – Gold Coast, Hota

OCTOBER

Friday 7 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Saturday 8 – Launceston, Princess Theatre

(a date and venue for the new Perth show is yet to be confirmed)