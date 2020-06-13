Vika and Linda release best-of 1994-2006 anthology ”Akilatoa’

Melbourne vocal duo Vika and Linda have released their first-ever anthology, ”Akilatoa’, comprised of their greatest hits from 1994-2006.

These include their five studio albums ‘Vika & Linda’, ‘Princess Tabu’, ‘Two Wings’, ‘Love Is Mighty Close’ and ‘Between Two Shores’, as well as live albums ‘Live & Acoustic’ and ‘Tell The Angels’.

To coincide with the release, the sisters will host a virtual album launch with a live performance and Q&A with Rockwiz co-creator Brian Nankervis, which will be live-streamed on their Facebook page on Sunday 21 June, 11am AEST.

In addition to ”Akilatoa’, Vika and Linda’s extensive back catalogue is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Vika and Linda Bull were inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame last year in November, joining the likes of AC/DC, Olivia Newton-John, Renée Geyer and John Farnham.

Per a press release, the duo are slated to record their eighth studio album next month – their first full-length of original material in 18 years. The upcoming album will be produced by Steven Schram and musical director Cameron Bruce.

The tracklist of ”Akilotoa’ is:

1. ‘Hard Love’

2. ‘When Will You Fall For Me’

3. ‘House Of Love’

4. ‘We’ve Started A Fire’

5. ‘Sacred Things’

6. ‘Ninety-Nine Years’

7. ‘I Know Where To Go To Feel Good’

8. ‘The Blue Hour’

9. ‘The Parting Song’

10. ‘Grandpa’s Song’

11. ‘Princess Tabu’

12. ‘‘Akilotoa’

13. ‘I’m On My Way’

14. ‘Be Careful What You Pray For’

15. ‘God’s Little Birds’

16. ‘Reach For You’

17. ‘If I Could Start Today Again’

18. ‘Feeling Good’

19. ‘Two Wings’

20. ‘Love Is Mighty Close To You’

21. ‘To Be Good Takes A Long Time’

22. ‘Didn’t It Rain’

23. ‘Who Rolled the Stone Away’

24. ‘Tell the Angels’

25. ‘Holy Waters’

26. ‘Love Comes Easy’

27. ‘Down On The Jetty’

28. ‘Never Let Me Go’ (with The Black Sorrows)