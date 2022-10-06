Vika & Linda announce ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’ album, Melbourne launch show

Vika & Linda have announced their eighth studio album – a Christmas-themed covers record titled ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’ – alongside a cover of Tom Petty’s 1992 song ‘Christmas All Over Again’.

Named for Memphis soul legend Carla Thomas’ 1963 single – a cover of which closes out the record – ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’ is set for release on November 4 via Bloodlines. On why Thomas’ song was picked for the album’s title, Vika Bull said in a press release: “We love Carla, and ‘Gee whiz’ is such a great expression and it really suited the vibe of the record.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for the sister duo’s take on ‘Christmas All Over Again’:

Advertisement

The upcoming album features 14 songs. Other standouts on the tracklist include takes on Elvis Presley’s ‘Blue Christmas’, Willie Nelson’s ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’ (itself a spin on a Charles Brown song), Slade’s ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ and Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’.

It was recorded at Woodstock Studios in Melbourne, with producer Cameron Bruce playing keyboards alongside the sisters’ usual bandmates Ben Hauptmann (guitars), Richard Bradbeer (bass) and Lachlan O’Kane (drums). For their cover of The Staple Singers’ ‘Last Month Of The Year’, too, Linda’s daughter Kiki provided backing vocals.

“We just wanted to make a Christmas record you could dance to while you’re cooking lunch on Christmas Day,” Vika said of the duo’s concept for ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’, with Linda calling it “a joyous record [and] something to make people happy”.

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’ below, with pre-orders available here.

Advertisement

1. ‘Christmas All Over Again’

2. ‘I Wish You A Merry Christmas’

3. ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’

4. ‘That Spirit Of Christmas’

5. ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’

6. ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’

7. ‘Blue Christmas’

8. ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’

9. ‘Last Month Of The Year’

10. ‘Someday At Christmas’

11. ‘Thanks God It’s Christmas’

12. ‘O Little Town Of Bethlehem’

13. ‘(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag’

14. ‘Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!’

Just under a month after the album is released, on December 2, Vika & Linda will play a one-off Christmas show at the Melbourne Recital Centre. Tickets for the show go on sale here at 11am next Wednesday (October 12), with a pre-sale running from the same time on Monday (October 10).

The pair will also perform at all 25 dates of next year’s Red Hot Summer tour, rounding out a bill headlined by Paul Kelly, ex-Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning and Missy Higgins. More info on those dates can be found here.