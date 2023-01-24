Vika & Linda join Paul Kelly to perform ‘Say I Love You’ in memory of Renée Geyer

During his set at the Red Hot Summer festival in Mannum, South Australia on Saturday (January 22), Paul Kelly welcomed Vika and Linda Bull out to join him in covering Renée Geyer’s 1981 classic ‘Say I Love You’.

The song was performed as a tribute to the late Geyer, who died earlier this month after suffering complications from a hip surgery; she was 69 years old.

Kelly had long been friends with the jazz and soul icon. In a post shared alongside footage of his cover on social media, he wrote: “Vika and Linda and I and others in the band had many memorable moments over the years with Renée Geyer so we worked up a song for her last night in Mannum. Thank you, Renée!”

Days after her passing was confirmed, it was revealed that Kelly had visited Geyer in hospital shortly before she died; according to her manager, the ‘How To Make Gravy’ legend “played quietly to Renée in [the] ICU and it was magic”.

Kelly paid tribute to Geyer publicly last week, sharing a photo of her ‘Sweet Life’ cover alongside the caption: “So long, Renee. What a force! Passionate, difficult and ferociously funny. You taught me a lot. Pulled songs out of me no-one else could. We’ll never see or hear your like again. Flights of angels, sing thee to thy rest.”

In their own social media tribute, Vika and Linda wrote: “When it comes to singing you are without equal. You made us cry and boy could you make us laugh. There will only ever be one Renée. Rest in peace Voice Angel.”