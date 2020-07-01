Vika & Linda to headline Delivered, Live’s ‘Discovered Live’ stream

Delivered, Live has unveiled a special live-stream event, which hopes to shine a light on some of the rising stars in Victoria’s music scene. ‘Discovered Live’ will take place on YouTube this Saturday (July 4) from 7pm AEST.

Established sister act, Vika and Linda, are the headliners for the evening. The duo have been performing together for over 35 years. Most recently, Vika & Linda earned an ARIA Number 1 album for ‘’Akilotoa (Anthology 1994-2006)’.

The stream will feature four other musical acts from Victoria’s scene; Max Lawrence, Chitra, Fenn Wilson and Cry Club.

Comedians Sami Shah and Jude Perl round out the bill. Henry Wagons, the regular host of Delivered, Live and frontman of Wagons, will once again take on hosting duties for the evening.

Tickets for the stream are available now at $10 apiece. All money raised by the stream will go directly to the acts performing and their support crews.

“July 4th is the perfect night to discover something new, be entertained, and of course support Australia’s incredible live entertainment industry,” a representative for Delivered, Live wrote in a statement this week.

Delivered, Live debuted in April as a way for artists to perform remotely in order to recoup lost touring income during the coronavirus pandemic. The series has featured performances by DMA’s, Kingswood, Alex Lahey, British India and many more.

Delivered, Live’s season one finale took place on June 20, headlined by Killing Heidi. The season raised more than $190,000 for artists and workers in the Australian music industry.