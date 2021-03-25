Village People unhappy with Grammy Hall Of Fame induction

The Village People have spoken out about their recent Grammy Hall Of Fame induction, claiming the Recording Academy doesn’t pay enough attention to classic artists.

The band’s classic anthem ‘YMCA’ was inducted into the hall last December, alongside 28 other songs and albums spanning from A Tribe Called Quest and Betty Wright to Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith.

However, speaking in a new interview, Victor Willis – the band member who wears the police uniform – has said he is unhappy with the Academy’s nod to the band.

Seemingly upset with the lack of fanfare the inductees receive, with no mention during the annual telecast and no proper induction ceremony, Willis told TMZ that they’ve told Grammy Interim President Harvey Mason that they’re declining the induction because the Hall is “lacking” and “not taken seriously by the recording academy”.

He added that the Grammys should “show respect for classic artists who built the recording business”.

Willis also said that when the Village People release a new album later this year that it’s unlikely the band will even submit it for contention at the Grammys.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd vowed to boycott the Grammys moving forwards. The news came after the Canadian singer’s absence from this year’s nominations. Abel Tesfaye, who released his latest album ‘After Hours’ in 2020, was a notable absentee from any categories.

In response to the snub, Tesfaye tweeted that the Grammys “remain corrupt” and said its organisers “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

In a statement to the New York Times, Tesfaye said he will no longer permit his label to submit his music for consideration in eligible Grammys categories. “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he commented.

Despite the lack of Grammy nominations, The Weeknd’s smash hit ‘Blinding Lights’ has continued to break records in the US. Earlier this month, the track became the first song ever to spend an entire year in the top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles chart.