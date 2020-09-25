Vin Diesel releases debut single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Action film star Vin Diesel has today (September 25) made his first foray into pop music, with the release of his debut single ‘Feel Like I Do’.

Diesel teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo on the tropical electro song, singing with his distinctive deep voice.

For fans of the actor, the track couldn’t come fast (& furiously) enough, with Diesel saying that social media punters have been clamouring for his musical debut for some time now.

“For so long, I have been promising to release music,” the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“…encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”

Outside of his musical endeavours, Diesel kicked off the year with the release of his latest film, Bloodshot, where he played the titular role.

In a review of the film, NME said that it “is a very silly film that’s redeemed by knowing exactly how silly it is.

“Likewise, it’s hard to hate a film that includes a dick joke which takes 20 minutes to pay off. There’s an old writing joke that one should avoid clichés – avoid them like the plague. Bloodshot doesn’t need to avoid clichés for the same reason our titular hero doesn’t need to avoid bullets. He’s just built that way.”