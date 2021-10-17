Vince Neil taken to hospital after falling from stage

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has been taken to hospital after falling from a concert stage during a solo performance last Friday.

When he fell, the singer was performing the Mötley Crüe track ‘Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)’ with his solo band at Tennessee’s Monsters On The Mountain festival. According to TMZ, there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that the singer didn’t notice, with a four-foot drop below.

Guitarist Jeff Blando took over vocal duties for the remainder of the set while Neil was taken to hospital.

Bassist Dana Strum later told the crowd that Neil had broken some ribs. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically,” he said.

“He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

Neil hasn’t posted any updates on his condition on social media, but TMZ reported he is alert.

Earlier this year, Neil’s prematurely ended his set at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival after his voice gave out during a performance of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’.