Listen to Vince Staples’ new single with Mustard, ‘MAGIC’

Vince Staples has shared his new single ‘MAGIC’, which was co-produced by Mustard – you can hear the track below.

The song is the first preview of the Long Beach rapper’s forthcoming new album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’, which is set for release in April (date to be determined) via Blacksmith Recordings and Motown Records UK.

The first single from the upcoming LP sees Staples team up with the LA producer and DJ Mustard for the collaborative ‘MAGIC’.

Advertisement

The track, which you can hear below, was co-produced by Lewis Hughes, Mustard, Nick “Unknown Nick” Audino and My Best Friend Jacob, while Kenny Beats also contributed to the song as a recording engineer.

Speaking about ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ in a press release, Staples said of the title: “It’s symbolic of home. And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Explaining that ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ and 2021’s ‘Vince Staples’ were recorded somewhat concurrently, Staples added: “There’s a direct correlation. They were kind of created at the same time. I was in a similar state of mind.

“I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one. This one has more answers.”

Advertisement

Last month Staples featured on Raveena’s track ‘Secret’, taken from the latter’s now-released ‘Asha’s Awakening’ album.