Vince Staples releases new song ‘Are You With That?’ ahead of his third studio album

Vince Staples has unveiled another look at his upcoming self-titled album with a new song, ‘Are You With That?’

Issued via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records, the song follows up ‘Law of Averages’, which was released with the album announcement last month. Since that single, Staples has also unveiled the tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ – find that below.

Opening track ‘Are You With That?’, which is produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, continues Staples’ exploration into his fraught teenage years in Long Beach, California. He adopts an uncharacteristically melodic rap flow for the subdued track, reflecting on the danger and desperation he faces in everyday life.

Advertisement

“Still outside, I don’t hide / From this shit for life / Had to fight for my life / Took them hits in stride / If I die for the guys / Have my candlelight / Goin’ up like the club / After that, go slide,” he raps in its opening verse.

The single arrived with a lyric video. Staples tweeted that the video is “for those of us who are visual learners”. Watch the clip below.

Staples’ self-titled album is a follow-up to 2018’s ‘FM!’, which was a full-length collaboration with producer Kenny Beats.

The new album “really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story,” Staples explained in a prior statement.

Advertisement

The album is set to be one of two studio releases by the rapper this year, with the other, ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’, still in development. In a GQ interview where Staples first revealed the two releases, the rapper also briefly mentioned working on an upcoming Netflix project.

Aside from music, Staples is set to release his first graphic novel in December, titled Limbo Beach.

“Limbo Beach is the story of lost children fighting to regain their stolen youth,” Staples said in a press release about the comic. “It takes place in a world similar to the one that we all live in, where we are shaped by our experiences and those around us.”

The tracklist of ‘Vince Staples’ is: