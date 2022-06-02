Vince Staples shares first look at his new comic book project, ‘Limbo Beach’

Vince Staples has shared the first look at Limbo Beach, a new comic book co-authored by the rapper in collaboration with Z2 Comics.

The graphic novel, which was officially released today (June 2) after being announced last year, features co-writing and illustration credits from comic veterans Bryan Edward Hill and Buster Moody, who have contributed to various iterations of Batman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles respectively.

Check it out below – Limbo Beach is available for purchase here.

Set in an abandoned amusement park, Limbo Beach follows a young protagonist as he reckons with his newfound superpowers. The accompanying synopsis describes the comic book as “equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors.”

“Every kid has the same story. Wash up on shore. Enter the amusement park. Get superpowers… Follow the newest member of the Wunderlosts, a band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park,” the blurb reads.

In a recent interview with Comic Book Resources, Staples described Limbo Beach as a coming-of-age tale, and cited his nephew as one of the inspirations.

“We wanted to do a story about maturity, growing up, and some of the things that kids have to deal with, all based in a unique environment,” Staples said, “[My nephew] is in a heavy comic book phase right now and put me onto Batman and a lot of manga and anime.”

The new title adds to Z2 Comics’ largely musical catalogue, with the publication having previously collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly for ‘Hotel Diablo’, and Yungblud for ‘Weird Times at Quarry Bank University’, among others. Limbo Beach is available for purchase here.

Staples’ latest venture comes after a string of additional side projects from the rapper. Last year, Staples starred alongside Henry Rollins in a Converse commercial directed by Tyler, The Creator, and featured on The Alchemist‘s 2021 EP, ‘This Thing of Ours 2’.

In April, Staples released his fifth studio album, ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’. In a four-star review, NME writer Kyann-Sian Williams said “the record exudes the bounce synonymous with West Coast rap.”

“The production is clean and the rhymes imaginative as the artist digs deeper than ever before,” Williams wrote.