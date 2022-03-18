Vintage Crop announce new album ‘Kibitzer’ and share lead single

Vintage Crop have shared a ripping new single titled ‘Double Slants’, the first to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Kibitzer’.

The Geelong punks’ latest is a punchy, melodic cut that retains frontman Jack Cherry’s typically acerbic commentary. “He’s got the keys to the universe / and they’re hanging from his belt loop,” he sings on the track’s opening verse.

‘Double Slants’ arrives alongside a surreal fever dream of a video, which was directed and edited by Leland Buckle and filmed in front of Cherry’s now-abandoned childhood home. Check that out below:

Advertisement

‘Kibitzer’ marks Vintage Crop’s fourth studio album, following on from 2020’s ‘Serve To Serve Again’. It was recorded in one day with Jasper Jolley of Bones and Jones, before being mixed and mastered by Total Control‘s Mikey Young.

It’s set to arrive June 24 on Anti Fade in Australia, and Upset The Rhythm elsewhere – digital and physical pre-orders are available here.

In an accompanying statement, Cherry explained the decision behind the album’s title, referring to one who looks on and offers unwanted advice. “I feel like a lot of our lyrics over the years have been our unsolicited opinions on other people’s situations, the very definition of the word Kibitzer,” he said.

“For this record we wanted to lean into that tendency by acknowledging it and even go as far as stamping it on the album cover.”