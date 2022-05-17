Watch Vintage Crop’s video for new single ‘The Bloody War’

Geelong’s Vintage Crop have shared new single ‘The Bloody War’, the latest to be taken from fourth studio album ‘Kibitzer’ ahead of its release next month.

“We’re all just soldiers in the war of life that’s perpetually waging around us, a generational fight,” explained singer Jack Cherry of the song’s genesis in a press statement.

“If you don’t stop to appreciate the moments of peace then you’re fighting for nothing – to me that’s the idea beneath the lyrics in the song. Don’t waste your peaceful holes in time.”

‘The Bloody War’ arrives alongside a video directed by Alex Millen. It stars Cherry as a suit going through modern doldrums – staying back at the office, eating at a restaurant alone, waiting for a train – before ultimately manoeuvring a dinghy through a river. Watch that below:

Vintage Crop announced ‘Kibitzer’ back in March, alongside lead single ‘Double Slants’. Set to arrive on June 24 via Anti Fade and Upset! The Rhythm, the album will follow on from 2020’s ‘Serve To Serve Again’. It was recorded with Bones and Jones‘ Jasper Jolley, before being mixed and mastered by Mikey Young of Total Control and Eddy Current Supression Ring.

“I feel like a lot of our lyrics over the years have been our unsolicited opinions on other people’s situations, the very definition of the word ‘kibitzer’,” Cherry explained upon the album’s announcement.

“For this record, we wanted to lean into that tendency by acknowledging it, and even go as far as stamping it on the album cover.”