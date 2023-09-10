Vinyl copies of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ include four bonus tracks

Fans who have purchased copies of Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Guts’ on vinyl have discovered a series of bonus tracks across different colour options.

The new album was released on Friday (September 8) on digital and vinyl formats, and fans who have purchased vinyl copies have discovered a bonus track on each of four vinyl variants of the LP.

The purple vinyl variant of the album features a bonus track called ‘Girl I’ve Always Been’, while a song titled ‘Obsessed’ is available on both the black and red coloured vinyl.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, ‘Scared Of My Guitar’ is on the white vinyl version, and a song titled ‘Stranger’ on blue vinyl.

Hear snippets of the songs from fans below.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Rodrigo revealed that she wrote 25 songs in the ‘Guts’ sessions, and that she may eventually release some songs that didn’t make the final cut.

“I think some of them will definitely see the light of day. I don’t know. In crafting an album track list, there’s just intricacies. Like, oh, too many of these songs and I want to save this for later, and stuff like that. So I bet some of them will see the light of day.”

The artist also went into some more detail about some of the songs on the album. “I really love the song ‘All American Bitch’,” she said. “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. I really love the lyrics of it and I think it expresses something that I’ve been trying to express since I was 15 years old, this repressed pressed anger and feeling of confusion or trying to be put into a box as a girl. So yeah, I think that that’s one of my favourite songs on the record.”

Reviewing Rodrigo’s new album ‘Guts’, NME wrote: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

It added: “Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”

Elsewhere, the singer is set to perform at next week’s MTV VMAs. She is nominated for five awards at the ceremony for her single ‘Vampire’.