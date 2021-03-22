Violent Soho announce headline show in Brisbane

Violent Soho have announced their first headline show in over a year, taking place in Brisbane later this year.

Held at Riverstage on May 1, the gig will mark the band’s first headline show since the release of their fifth studio album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, last April. The album reached the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart and was included in NME’s list of the 25 best Australian albums for 2020.

The band also received ARIA Award, J Award and National Live Music Award nominations in 2020.

Tickets for Violent Soho’s Brisbane show go on sale this Thursday (March 25) through the band’s website. For the show, Violent Soho will be supported by Tired Lion and Seathru.

Since releasing ‘Everything Is A-OK’, Violent Soho have also shared a documentary detailing the album’s recording process, live versions of the tracks ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘Canada’, and music videos for ‘Canada’ and ‘Slow Down Sonic’.

Speaking to NME last year, vocalist Luke Boerdam said ‘Everything Is A-OK’ marked a change in style for the band.

“There’s a different vibe in the band now where we are more comfortable with the process and result. All the other albums are so aggressive,” he said.

“There was so much frustration and angst in it, it was like punching a hole in the wall… With this album, it’s more like, ‘let’s just have a conversation’, y’know?”