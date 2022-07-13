Violent Soho announce indefinite hiatus and final show, share parting single ‘Kamikaze’

Violent Soho have announced that after 18 years of activity – during which they released four studio albums, an EP and a trio of double A-side singles – they will be going on an indefinite hiatus.

In a statement today (July 13), the Mansfield rockers said: “After nearly 20 years in Violent Soho we’ve experienced so much as a band – it’s been incredible and life-defining. We feel so grateful to have experienced the journey and to all the people that believed in our music and showed us so much support.

“However, as individuals we’ve found ourselves in different places over the last few years and so we’ve decided it’s time to take a break and lay low for a bit. This isn’t the end of the band, but we are looking forward to giving ourselves some space, focusing on our families, and giving back to the community which fostered and carried us.”

As a parting gift to fans, the band have shared a standalone single titled ‘Kamikaze’. It harkens back to the soaring, grunge-inspired pub-rock best heard on 2013’s ‘Hungry Ghost’. Have a listen to it below:

Alongside the news of their hiatus and the release of ‘Kamikaze’, Violent Soho announced their last live performance for the foreseeable future: a headline show at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, slated for Saturday September 10. They’ll be joined by longtime road buddies and I OH YOU labelmates DZ Deathrays, as well as Loser, who are signed to Soho guitarist James Tidswell’s Domestic La La label.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale at 10am this Friday (July 15) – find them here. Before then, fans heading to this year’s Splendour In The Grass will be able to catch them play there next Saturday (July 23). They’ll perform an hourlong set in the Amphitheatre at 6pm.

Violent Soho formed in 2004, and released their ‘Pigs & T.V.’ EP in 2006 before signing to Ecstatic Peace! (the label spearheaded by Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore).

They released their first studio album, ‘We Don’t Belong Here’, in June of 2008, however they would eventually “scrap” it retroactively and released their self-titled album – which featured all but three of the songs from ‘We Don’t Belong Here’, re-recorded (and in some parts re-written) from scratch – in March 2010. In the years since, the self-titled album has been acknowledged as their “debut album”.

Their mainstream breakthrough came in 2013 with the follow-up the self-titled record, ‘Hungry Ghost’, and the band made even bigger waves with the 2016 release of ‘WACO’.

Six of the 11 songs on that album became successful singles, with all of them charting in triple j’s Hottest 100 – ‘Like Soda’ came in at Number 15 in 2015, while ‘How To Taste’, ‘No Shade’, ‘So Sentimental’, ‘Blanket’ and ‘Viceroy’ all made it into the 2016 countdown (at Numbers 92, 73, 69, 53 and 14, respectively).

The band’s fourth album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, arrived in April of 2020. It too spawned six singles – ‘A-OK’, ‘Vacation Forever’, ‘Lying On The Floor’, ‘Pick It Up Again’, ‘Slow Down Sonic’ and ‘Canada’ – and was followed by a making-of documentary the month after its release.

NME labelled it the 17th best Australian album of 2020, with writer David James Young calling it “proof that Violent Soho’s best days aren’t behind them even after 16 years in the game”.