Violent Soho announce live-streamed listening party for ‘Everything is A-OK’

Mansfield rockers Violent Soho have announced a live-streamed listening party for their new album ‘Everything is A-OK’, out today (April 3) via I OH YOU.

In lieu of a physical listening party, the band will live-stream the album on Facebook and YouTube from 5:20pm AEDT (4:20pm QLD time) and answer fan questions throughout.

To celebrate the album’s release, the band have also released album cut ‘Canada’ as a single. According to a press statement, guitarist-vocalist Luke Boerdam wrote the song about a desire to escape to the titular country.

“I guess the main guitar riff just got me reminiscing of a holiday – and all the times we toured through Canada, and it being some sort of last remaining outpost – it’s always been like home but at the opposite end of the world,” Boerdam said.

‘Everything is A-OK’ also features previously released singles ‘A-OK’, ‘Pick It Up Again’, ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘Lying On The Floor’. The record comes four years after ‘WACO’, which earned Violent Soho several accolades including a #1 ARIA chart debut, but also “personal upheaval” for drummer Michael Richards, bassist Luke Henery and guitarist James Tidswell, a press statement said.

Boerdam described ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in a statement as an “honest” record. He added, “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Violent Soho previewed songs from ‘Everything is A-OK’ in a small east coast tour earlier this year. NME Australia reviewed their show in Sydney at The Lansdowne Hotel, writing they brought “the rowdiness of their dive-bar heyday along with the all-encompassing resonance of their mid-2010s boom period”.

The ‘Everything Is A-Ok’ single ‘Vacation Forever’ charted in triple j’s Hottest 100 list of 2019 at #69. The band’s 2013 track ‘Covered in Chrome’ also nabbed the #4 spot in the station’s inaugural Hottest 100 of the Decade last month.