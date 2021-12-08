Violent Soho announce one-off show for Sydney’s UNSW Roundhouse

Amid a packed slate of festival dates lined up in the coming months, Violent Soho have locked down a one-off headline show in Sydney.

Set to go down on Thursday March 31 at the UNSW Roundhouse, it’ll mark the grunge outfit’s first show in Sydney in over two years. Playing the Landsdowne Hotel in February 2020, NME said the show “[brought] the rowdiness of their dive-bar heyday along with the all-encompassing resonance of their mid-2010s boom period.”

They’ve since released their fourth studio album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, which hit shelves last April via I OH YOU. Flanked by singles like ‘Vacation Forever’, ‘Lying On The Floor’, ‘Pick It Up Again’, ‘Slow Down Sonic’ and ‘Canada’, it went on to become Soho’s second Number One album on the ARIA Charts.

‘Everything Is A-OK’ also came in at Number 17 on NME’s list of the best Australian albums from 2020. Of the album, NME‘s David James Young said: “Whether it’s the churning post-grunge guitars of ‘Lying On The Floor’, the alt-country atmospherics of ‘Slow Down Sonic’ or the propulsive ‘Pick It Up Again’, this record is proof that Violent Soho’s best days aren’t behind them even after 16 years in the game. ”

The band were due to give Sydney its long-awaited celebration of the album back in July, with a club show booked as part of Splendour In The City. That ended up being cancelled due to the winter surge of COVID-19 cases.

Tickets for this new show are on sale now via Moshtix, with support coming from Sydney indie-rockers Dear Seattle and Canberran grunge-revivalists Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers. Notable is that both Dear Seattle and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers are signed to Domestic La La, the UNIFIED-backed record label spearheaded by Soho guitarist James Tidswell; both acts are also due to release new records of their own in 2022.

“We are beyond stoked to play our first headliner in Sydney for over two years,” Soho said in a press release. “Even more pumped to play with our mates Dear Seattle and Teen Jesus [And The Jean Teasers]. We haven’t been able to play a headliner in Sydney since we released A-OK, so we’re planning something special for sure – it’s gonna be a huge night! See ya down there!”

Fans outside of Sydney will be able to catch Soho at a number of upcoming festivals, such as next year’s UNIFY Gathering, Yours & Owls and Splendour In The Grass. They’re also set to headline the new Best Night Ever festival this month, hitting the Sunshine Coast next Saturday (December 18) and the Gold Coast next Sunday (December 19). Tickets for that are on sale via OzTix.