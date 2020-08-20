Violent Soho, Cold Chisel and Hoodoo Gurus to auction off signed guitars for Support Act

Violent Soho, Cold Chisel and Hoodoo Gurus have all signed guitars for a raffle, set to raise money for music crisis charity Support Act.

The initiative is organised by guitar brand Fender, with all three rock acts signing separate Stratocaster guitars. Each member of each group autographed the respective guitars in gold paint.

The winners of each raffle will receive the guitar, alongside a wall-mountable display case, a Limited Edition Fender Support Act guitar strap and a vinyl copy of one of the band’s albums.

A previously announced raffle for a guitar hand-painted by Daniel Johns has already sold out of tickets.

Ticket sales for Violent Soho, Cold Chisel and Hoodoo Gurus’ three guitars will remain online until 11:59pm AEST September 10, or until sold out. A winner will be drawn in Sydney on September 11. Buy a ticket here.

At the time of writing, the raffle had raised $28,331 for Support Act.

It’s not the first guitar to be auctioned off for Support Act this year, nor is it even Violent Soho’s first. In July, the Brisbane rockers joined 23 other artists in signing a rare Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster Electric Guitar for the charity’s Help A Mate service.