Violent Soho release limited edition rugby jersey with local team

Mansfield heroes Violent Soho are giving back to the community with a new endeavour that sees them raising money for a local rugby league club.

Today (August 25), the band have announced they are partnering with local junior team, Easts Mt Gravatt, on a limited-edition collaboration jersey. The exclusive piece of merch features the iconic Violent Soho blazing skull logo – this time sporting rugby headgear and a mouthguard.

All profits will be go to Easts Mt Gravatt Junior Rugby League Football Club.

Advertisement

Never ones to do things in halves, Violent Soho also recently registered to volunteer for the club.

According to a statement, Easts Mt Gravatt Vice President Daniel Giuffrida said “the club are thrilled with the exclusive jersey, and the fact all four band members have registered as club volunteers.”

He added that the profits from the Violent Soho jerseys would be a welcome source of income amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band are long-term rugby fans, even going as far as featuring the team in their music video for ‘Pick It Up Again’.

In the clip, guitarist James Tidswell can be seen wearing a pair of the club’s playing shorts and there’s a cameo from one of East Mt Gravatt’s families. The video was also shot around their local rugby fields.

Advertisement

The jerseys retail for $99.95 and will be available via Violent Soho’s merch store.