Violent Soho to return in April with new album, ‘Everything is A-OK’

Brisbane rockers Violent Soho have revealed the title and release date of their anticipated fifth studio album.

The forthcoming record is titled ‘Everything is A-OK’, after their 2019 single ‘A-OK’. The album’s title was confirmed by Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records, which posted a sneak peek of an exclusive blue vinyl colorway of the upcoming LP on their Instagram. According to Wall of Sound, posters with the album’s artwork and release date were also displayed in record stores that were selling tickets to the band’s recently announced East Coast tour.

Check out Oh! Jean Records’ post below.

‘Everything is A-OK’ is the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s ARIA chart-topping 2016 LP ‘WACO’. It was produced by Greg Wales at Grave Studios. The album is due for release on April 3 via Violent Soho’s longtime label, I Oh You.

The three-date tour kicks off in Melbourne’s The Tote Hotel on February 13, before heading to Sydney’s The Lansdowne Hotel and Brisbane’s The Zoo in the days following. Loser will support the band in Melbourne, while The Buoys will open for them in Sydney. Sweater Curse and Semantics will join Violent Soho in Brisbane.

Violent Soho recently nabbed a spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 list of 2019 with ‘Vacation Forever’ at number 69. The annual chart was topped by Billie Eilish’s global viral hit, ‘Bad Guy’, with ‘Rushing Back’ by Flume featuring Vera Blue and Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’ coming in second and third, respectively.

Last December, Violent Soho released a video for the song ‘Vacation Forever’, which was released alongside ‘A-OK’ in November.