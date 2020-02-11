News Music News

Violent Soho to return in April with new album, ‘Everything is A-OK’

Their long-awaited follow-up to ‘WACO’ is coming

Puah Ziwei
Violent Soho Vacation Forever new album
Credit: Sean Pyke

Brisbane rockers Violent Soho have revealed the title and release date of their anticipated fifth studio album.

The forthcoming record is titled ‘Everything is A-OK’, after their 2019 single ‘A-OK’. The album’s title was confirmed by Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records, which posted a sneak peek of an exclusive blue vinyl colorway of the upcoming LP on their Instagram. According to Wall of Sound, posters with the album’s artwork and release date were also displayed in record stores that were selling tickets to the band’s recently announced East Coast tour.

Check out Oh! Jean Records’ post below.

Advertisement

‘Everything is A-OK’ is the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s ARIA chart-topping 2016 LP ‘WACO’. It was produced by Greg Wales at Grave Studios. The album is due for release on April 3 via Violent Soho’s longtime label, I Oh You.

The three-date tour kicks off in Melbourne’s The Tote Hotel on February 13, before heading to Sydney’s The Lansdowne Hotel and Brisbane’s The Zoo in the days following. Loser will support the band in Melbourne, while The Buoys will open for them in Sydney. Sweater Curse and Semantics will join Violent Soho in Brisbane.

Violent Soho recently nabbed a spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 list of 2019 with ‘Vacation Forever’ at number 69. The annual chart was topped by Billie Eilish’s global viral hit, ‘Bad Guy’, with ‘Rushing Back’ by Flume featuring Vera Blue and Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’ coming in second and third, respectively.

Last December, Violent Soho released a video for the song ‘Vacation Forever’, which was released alongside ‘A-OK’ in November.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.