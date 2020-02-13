Today (February 13), Violent Soho have released a video for ‘Lying On The Floor’, the latest single from their newly announced album ‘Everything Is A-OK’.

The Mansfield band’s new record and its release date of April 3 were revealed earlier this week via a pre-order offer by Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records, plus posters at record stores selling tickets to Violent Soho’s imminent East Coast tour.

The band confirmed the release of their fifth studio album on triple j breakfast this morning. They also unveiled ‘Lying On The Floor’, which arrived with a music video of the band performing the song, directed by Michael Ridley. Watch it here:

‘Everything Is A-OK’ was produced by Greg Wales at The Grove Studios in New South Wales. Besides ‘Lying On The Floor’, it will also include the previously released tracks ‘A-OK’ and ‘Vacation Forever’. Find the album art and full tracklist below.

The record comes four years after ‘WACO’, which earned Violent Soho several accolades including a #1 ARIA chart debut, but also “personal upheaval” for drummer Michael Richards, bassist Luke Henery and guitarist James Tidswell, a press statement says.

Guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam described ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in a statement as an “honest” record. He added, “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Violent Soho will play songs from their new record on their upcoming East Coast tour. It kicks off tonight at The Tote in Melbourne, before hitting The Lansdowne in Sydney tomorrow and concluding at The Zoo in Brisbane on Sunday. Each show on the tour sold out in under two hours, a press statement notes, with fans queuing up at record stores in each city to snag hard-copy tickets.

Violent Soho’s ‘Everything Is A-OK’ tracklist is:

‘Sleep Year’

‘Vacation Forever’

‘Pick It Up Again’

‘Canada’

‘Shelf Life’

‘Slow Down Sonic’

‘Lying On The Floor’

‘Easy’

‘Pity Jar’

‘A-OK’