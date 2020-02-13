News Music News

Violent Soho officially announce new album with fresh single, ‘Lying On The Floor’

Details of ‘Everything Is A-Ok’ were revealed earlier this week

Karen Gwee
Violent Soho Everything is A-OK new album Lying on the Floor
Credit: Ian Laidlaw

Today (February 13), Violent Soho have released a video for ‘Lying On The Floor’, the latest single from their newly announced album ‘Everything Is A-OK’.

The Mansfield band’s new record and its release date of April 3 were revealed earlier this week via a pre-order offer by Melbourne’s Oh! Jean Records, plus posters at record stores selling tickets to Violent Soho’s imminent East Coast tour.

The band confirmed the release of their fifth studio album on triple j breakfast this morning. They also unveiled ‘Lying On The Floor’, which arrived with a music video of the band performing the song, directed by Michael Ridley. Watch it here:

Advertisement

‘Everything Is A-OK’ was produced by Greg Wales at The Grove Studios in New South Wales. Besides ‘Lying On The Floor’, it will also include the previously released tracks ‘A-OK’ and ‘Vacation Forever’. Find the album art and full tracklist below.

The record comes four years after ‘WACO’, which earned Violent Soho several accolades including a #1 ARIA chart debut, but also “personal upheaval” for drummer Michael Richards, bassist Luke Henery and guitarist James Tidswell, a press statement says.

Violent Soho Everything Is A-Ok new album art
The album cover of Violent Soho’s ‘Everything Is A-Ok’. Credit: Press

Guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam described ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in a statement as an “honest” record. He added, “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Violent Soho will play songs from their new record on their upcoming East Coast tour. It kicks off tonight at The Tote in Melbourne, before hitting The Lansdowne in Sydney tomorrow and concluding at The Zoo in Brisbane on Sunday. Each show on the tour sold out in under two hours, a press statement notes, with fans queuing up at record stores in each city to snag hard-copy tickets.

Advertisement

Violent Soho’s ‘Everything Is A-OK’ tracklist is:

‘Sleep Year’
‘Vacation Forever’
‘Pick It Up Again’
‘Canada’
‘Shelf Life’
‘Slow Down Sonic’
‘Lying On The Floor’
‘Easy’
‘Pity Jar’
‘A-OK’

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.