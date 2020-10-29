Violent Soho officially release live versions of ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘Canada’

Violent Soho have officially released live versions of their tracks ‘Vacation Forever’ and ‘Canada’ today (October 30).

Both appeared as singles from the group’s most recent studio album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’. Today’s live versions are the bands first releases since the album hit shelves in April.

The live renditions were recorded during Violent Soho’s performance for The State of Music at Brisbane’s Plutonium Studios. The band shared videos of the recordings earlier this year, but today is the first time they have been officially released.

Listen to the live tracks below:

“This live in-studio performance was recorded at a time when we were still just figuring out that our entire year’s plans had been cancelled,” the band said in a press statement.

“We’d love you all to have been there.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Violent Soho had been nominated for four ARIA awards for ‘Everything Is A-Ok’. The band received nods for Best Rock Album, Best Video for ‘Pick It Up Again’, Best Cover Art and Engineer Of The Year (Greg Wales). The ARIA winners will be announced on November 25.

Aside from releasing music, Violent Soho have spent 2020 engaging in a number of charitable initiatives. The band partnered with a local rugby league team to design a limited edition jersey in August, with all proceeds donated to the club.

The group were also one of many to sign rare guitars for Support Act’s charity auction earlier this year.