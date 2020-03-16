Violent Soho release new single ‘Pick It Up Again’

Violent Soho have released a brand-new track from their upcoming fifth studio album ‘Everything Is A-OK’.

‘Pick It Up Again’ has been released today (March 17), just days after the band scored a top-five position in the Hottest 100 Of The Decade with ‘Covered In Chrome’.

The band has also released an accompanying music video, directed by Dan Graetz.

Watch it below:

In the video, the band play door-to-door salesmen, attempting to promote ‘Everything Is A-OK’ by performing ‘Pick It Up Again’ in the living rooms and backyards of various suburban households.

This includes what appears to be the backyard in which the famed ‘Covered In Chrome’ video was shot, as well as the front-yard which was photographed on the cover of ‘Everything Is A-OK’.

The single is the fourth song to be released from the album.

Fans were first alerted to new music from the band with the release of the album’s quasi-title track ‘A-OK’ in November of 2019.

This was followed a week later with ‘Vacation Forever’, and again with ‘Lying On The Floor’ in February of 2020 – the week that the album was officially announced.

That week, the band performed a string of intimate return shows in Melbourne, Sydney and the band’s native Brisbane.

NME’s review of the Sydney show described the scene thus: “Bodies went flying, manes of hair thrashed in time with Mikey Richards’ pounding drums and the singing got so loud that frontman Luke Boerdam could have dropped off-mic at any time and allowed the pub choir to take the reins”.

‘Everything Is A-OK’ is set for release on April 3 via I Oh You.