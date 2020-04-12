Violent Soho score second #1 album with Everything Is A-OK

Violent Soho’s fifth studio album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, hit number one on the ARIA Album Charts over the weekend.

Released on April 3, the album usurped 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Calm’ to claim the top spot. ‘Everything is A-OK’ is the Mansfield four-piece’s second number one album, after ‘Waco’ topped the charts in 2016.

“We’re stoked!” Violent Soho said in a statement.

Speaking to NME Australia earlier this month, vocalist/lead guitarist Luke Boerdam recognised that the band approached ‘Everything Is A-OK’ differently from previous albums.

“All the other albums are so aggressive,” Boerdam said, “with this album, it’s more like, ‘let’s just have a conversation’, y’know?”

“We wanted to keep it real and let it slowly come together, and then decide we’ll only make this record if we have the tracks we want to put out and we feel like there’s been a shift in direction and there’s a reason to put this record out.”

Violent Soho were scheduled to perform international shows in April, but cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns. However, the band will perform locally at both Splendour In The Grass and Bassinthegrass in October. It is unclear whether the band will tour Australia more extensively once current venue restrictions are relaxed.