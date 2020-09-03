Violent Soho share music video for ‘Slow Down Sonic’

Violent Soho have shared the music video for their track ‘Slow Down Sonic’ today (September 3).

The song appeared on their ARIA #1 album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, which the band dropped in April. ‘Slow Down Sonic’ has since been released as a single in its own right.

The song’s music video premiered this morning (September 3) and was directed by frequent collaborator Dan Graetz.

Graetz previously directed the clips for the band’s tracks ‘Covered In Chrome’, ‘Like Soda’ and ‘Viceroy’ among others. He has also directed music videos for The Jungle Giants, Ball Park Music and E^ST. Watch the clip for ‘Slow Down Sonic’ below:

In a press release, the band revealed that the video was filmed “deep in South West Queensland”.

“We wanted the video for ‘Slow Down Sonic’ to illustrate the feel and mood of the song and how we connect with specifically Australian spaces and the daily lived experience,” they said.

Aside from putting out music prolifically, Violent Soho have taken part in numerous charitable endeavours during 2020. Most recently, the band partnered with a local rugby league club to design a limited edition footy jersey. All proceeds from the jersey’s sales will go to the club.

Earlier in the year, Violent Soho’s members joined a handful of other musicians in signing three guitars to be auctioned off by Support Act.