Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction and more announced for the 2022 UNIFY Gathering

An all-Australian lineup for the 2022 edition of the UNIFY Gathering has been announced, headlined by festival favourites The Amity Affliction and returning grunge outfit Violent Soho.

Dubbed UNIFY FOREVER, the 2022 edition will be the camping festival’s seventh since its 2015 inception, taking last year off due to complications surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event will return to its usual home of Tarwin Lower in regional Victoria, taking place between 20-23 January.

Should the festival be unable to go ahead in January, however, organisers have locked in a backup weekend of 10-13 March.

Advertisement

Joining the two headliners will be a suite of acts catering to the UNIFY crowd’s heavier-leaning tastes, such as Alpha Wolf, Ocean Grove, Thornhill, Gravemind and Pridelands.

As has been common in recent years, the event will also showcase a range of pop-punk and alt-rock bands, including the likes of Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, RedHook and Yours Truly.

As per booker/promoter Luke Logemann, another round of bands will be added to the bill in the coming months.

Logemann also stated that UNIFY 2022 will feature a “special set” at 4.20pm on the Friday and Saturday, and all but three acts will perform for at least 30 minutes, eschewing the festival’s usual trend of having smaller names play “speed round” sets on the Saturday afternoon.

Capped at a reduced capacity of 7,000, tickets for next year’s UNIFY Gathering go on sale at 12pm AEST today (August 19) from the festival’s website. Subscribers to its mailing list will gain access an hour earlier.

The first round of acts announced for the 2022 UNIFY Gathering is:

Advertisement

The Amity Affliction

Violent Soho

Alpha Wolf

Banks Arcade

Bugs

Bloom

Dream On Dreamer

Gravemind

The Last Martyr

Ocean Grove

Plini

Pridelands

RedHook

Short Stack

Starve

Stepson

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Teenage Joans

Thornhill

To Octavia

WAAX

Wildheart

Yours Truly