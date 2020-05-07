Violent Soho have announced they will be live-streaming their latest album, ‘Everything Is A-OK’, from an empty sports stadium this Friday (May 8).

On Instagram yesterday (May 6), the band announced that they would be playing ‘Everything Is A-OK’ through a boombox from the empty Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane tomorrow at 11am AEST.

“We recommend watching it eight times in a row,” the band quipped. See the post and the prospective livestream set-up below:

Find the Suncorp Stadium livestream on Facebook or YouTube. The band will be chatting with fans on both platforms when the stream goes live.

This is the second livestream Violent Soho have organised. The first was a live-streamed listening party celebrating the release of the album, which took place on April 3.

‘Everything Is A-OK’ is Violent Soho’s third studio album and was released last month through I OH YOU. The record took the Number One position on the ARIA Album charts after its release, making it the second album of theirs to reach the top spot.

In an interview with NME, the band’s vocalist Luke Boerdam explained how ‘Everything Is A-OK’ is “more relevant than ever”.

“It was recorded at a time when Australia was peaceful and all good, and now, among everything that’s happening, lyrically it seems eerily relevant,” Boerdam said back in April.

“Then you put the album out and suddenly all those problems you wrote about come to a head and we’re all literally listening to this album in complete isolation, not allowed to leave the house.”