Violent Soho to play a series of East Coast gigs next week

Violent Soho are playing a series of shows in the East Coast next week.

As reported by The Music, mysterious posters featuring the band have popped up around the cities announcing performances in Melbourne, Sydney and in their hometown of Brisbane.

The three-date gig will kick off February 13 at Melbourne’s The Tote Hotel with support from Loser. It’ll be followed by a show at The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney on February 14 and Brisbane’s The Zoo the day after. Sweater Curse and Semantics will open their Brissie gig while The Buoys will join them in Syd.

Tickets for the shows are priced at $15 each. They go on sale next Tuesday (February 11) and are only available at Oh! Jean Records (Melbourne), Red Eye Records (Sydney) and Rocking Horse Records (Brisbane).

In December, Violent Soho released a music video for their latest single, ‘Vacation Forever’. Directed by Michael Ridley, the clip compiles footage of the band playing to massive festival crowds and kicking back in the tour bus. The Brisbane rockers are expected to drop the follow-up to 2016’s ‘WACO’ sometime later this year.

Elsewhere, Violent Soho announced yesterday (February 6) that the band have fundraised over $9,000 for bushfire relief through their merch site in January. “Our merch store was literally cleaned out of everything we had available to sell last month during our bushfire appeal!” the band wrote on Instagram.

“Together we raised $9,468.27 for Neil Morris’ Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities – we are just so blown away by this and so we wanna say a huge thanks to all of you legends for generously contributing with this effort.”

