Brilliant mash-up of The Streets’ ‘Dry Your Eyes’ and Fulham’s Scott Parker goes viral

An interview with Fulham manager Scott Parker has gone viral, after it was brilliantly combined with The Streets‘ ‘Dry Your Eyes’.

Parker was on emotional form after The Cottagers won promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday evening by beating Brentford in the play-off final.

But as he waxed lyrical about the unusual circumstances of the match – which was played behind the closed doors of Wembley Stadium – one fan noticed he didn’t sound too dissimilar from Mike Skinner’s laid-back delivery on the 2004 track.

Twitter user Mark Pickard then stepped in with his genius creation – which sees an instrumental of the classic Streets hit being played underneath Parker’s words.

Dry your eyes mate by Scott Parker 😂🎧🎵 pic.twitter.com/nULLh9ryYx — Mark Pickard (@MarkyPickard) August 6, 2020

As the clip attests, it’s a remarkably good fit – and a strike of genius on Mark’s part.

Meanwhile, The Streets are set to play a one-off intimate livestreamed London gig tonight.

Mike Skinner will play a ticketed livestream show at London’s EartH venue in Hackney, to mark the launch of their recent mixtape ‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Reviewing ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which features collaborations with IDLES, Tame Impala and more, NME wrote: “‘None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’ isn’t just a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution but also proof of his keen eye for curation. It’s good to have him back – and all of his mates, too.”