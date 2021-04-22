Viral sea shanty hit ‘The Wellerman’ to be sold as NFTs

The viral remix of sea shanty hit ‘The Wellerman’ is set to be sold as a VIP collection of NFTs.

Back in January, Scottish postman Nathan Evans released an EDM remix of the sea shanty – with house beats added by producers 220 KID & Billen Ted.

Since then, the track reached Number One in seven countries, and 200 NFT cards will be sold for each of these countries where the track topped the charts.

A statement says the NFTs also include a “unique digital artwork, exclusive new 14-second dance track and an unlockable password protected asset only available upon purchase. In addition, one totally unique VIP collectible card, featuring its own individual track, will be up for auction.”

Of the new release, Billen Ted said: “We’ve always wanted to be at the forefront of technological advances and disruption within the music industry and being involved with and creating these collectible NFTs is allowing us to do just that.

“We wanted to celebrate the success of the Wellerman Remix by creating a collectible, with a unique piece of music for each country where the record has reached number 1, which upon purchase will unlock a unique password (which will be able to be redeemed in the future for something quite special!). We also thought it would be great to contribute a percentage of profits to 220 Kid’s scholarship and also the RNLI, both of which are close to our hearts!”

London-based fintech investor Viktor Prokopenya, added: “NFTs as elite art-forms are definitely here to stay: this is the beginning of a huge new trend. The NFT boom will bring innovation to art and creativity, which can only be of benefit to the world.

“As soon as society develops another business model to make money for creative people, we can have more creative people – they are one of the key drivers of human progress. Invest for love of art not money.”

Purchase your ‘Wellerman VIP Collection’ NFT via OpenSea here.

NFTs have regularly been in the news recently, with the music industry and artists such as Grimes, The Weeknd and Kings Of Leon getting involved in the craze.

Speaking recently about the NFT craze, Calvin Harris said that the cryptocurrency form has the potential to “completely revolutionise the music industry”.

An NFT, as NME’s Mark Beaumont explained recently in a blog, is a form of cryptocurrency asset. Most cryptocurrencies are fungible (or ‘spendable’) tokens; you can exchange them for other cryptocurrencies or spend them on goods where they’re accepted.

However, they are not without controversy – it was revealed recently that the sale of the digital items can have a huge effect on climate change, and Nils Frahm is among the artists to have criticised the format, calling NFTs “the most disgusting thing on the planet”.