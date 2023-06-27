Vista Musical Instruments acquires, relaunches Dawsons

Singapore’s Vista Musical Instruments (VMI) has today announced its acquisition of iconic UK music retail brand Dawsons.

Founded in 1898, Dawsons has long been recognised as a trusted name in the music space, becoming a globally renown brand.

Dawsons’ acquisition by VMI – which is owned by Caldecott Music Group – marks the brand’s return since it dissolved in late-2022, following struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Through the acquisition, VMI seeks to inject new life and innovation into Dawsons, while still maintaining its iconic heritage, albeit with a modern coat of paint.

Vista Musical Instruments CEO Kuok Meng Ru said of the acquisition and upcoming launch via a press release: “As one of the oldest music retailers in the UK, Dawsons holds a special place in the hearts of musicians and fans alike around the country.”

“Countless musicians have found their first instruments or made their initial foray into the world of music through Dawsons. This legacy of nurturing talent and supporting aspiring musicians remains an integral part of Dawsons’ identity and something we care about deeply at Vista Musical Instruments,” he added.

“With such a rich heritage, and our ability as a group to rebuild this legacy name and supply an extensive, high-quality product range, the business aligns perfectly with our family of brands and vision for Vista Musical Instruments and we are proud to leverage our extensive retail experience as stewards of the brand’s future.”

Details on Dawsons’ relaunch have yet to be announced, but customers can sign up for a Dawsons newsletter here to be updated with the latest info on the retailer’s online and physical store launches.

(Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments a subsidiary of Caldecott Music Group, which also owns NME Networks)