Vivian Trimble of Luscious Jackson has died, aged 59

Luscious Jackson keyboardist Vivian Trimble has died at the age of 59.

Her passing was confirmed in a statement shared by her surviving bandmates – Jill Cunniff (vocals/bass), Gabby Glaser (vocals/guitar) and Kate Schellenbach (drums) – who wrote that Trimble “had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday (April 3)”. She died the following day (April 4).

“We were not expecting this,” the band continued in their statement. “She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy. We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

Born in New York City on May 24, 1963, Trimble joined Luscious Jackson shortly after the band formed some 28 years later. Her talents appeared on their first two albums – 1994’s ‘Natural Ingredients’ and 1996’s ‘Fever In Fever Out’ – before she left in 1998 to pursue other endeavours.

During her tenure with Luscious Jackson, Trimble and Cunniff linked up to form the side-project Kostars; they released one album under the moniker, ‘Klassics With A K’, in 1996.

Trimble formed another duo shortly after her departure from Luscious Jackson, joining forces with Josephine Wiggs (of The Breeders fame) under the name Dusty Trails. They released one eponymous album in 2000, and had several tracks appear on the soundtrack for that same year’s Happy Accidents film.

After disbanding entirely in 2000, Luscious Jackson reunited in 2011, albeit without Trimble.

Have a look at some of the other tributes paid to Trimble over the past few hours:

So sad to hear about Vivian Trimble’s passing. Love to her family and friends. @LusciousJckson — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 7, 2023

I love your band and all the side bands and tho I never met Vivian, her music w Kostars and Dusty Trails and LJ made me wish I did. So sorry you've lost her. — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) April 7, 2023