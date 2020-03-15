Sydney’s annual “light, music & ideas” festival, Vivid, is cancelled for 2020.

The Minister for Tourism, Stuart Ayres, broke the news on Sunday (March 15). He cited public health concerns and Coronavirus as the reasons for the festival’s cancellation.

“Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney’s event calendar so the decision to cancel was not taken lightly. As the event owner, we must follow the advice of health officials to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and everyone involved with Vivid Sydney”, Mr Ayres said.

“We are currently working through the full implications of the cancellation and will provide further information and advice as soon as it’s available.”

Vivid was scheduled to run from 22 May – 13 June 2020 at various locations around Greater Sydney. The festival will not proceed at any of its planned locations.

2020 will be Sydney’s first year without Vivid since the festival debuted in 2009. A record 2.4 million people attended last year’s festival, generating $172 million for the NSW economy.

Past festivals have featured performances by international and local artists, including The Cure, Iron & Wine and New Order.

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for the tourism industry and this is yet another body blow, but NSW will bounce back and Vivid Sydney will shine brighter than ever in 2021”, Mr. Ayres said.