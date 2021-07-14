Vivid Sydney 2021 rescheduled due to surge of local COVID-19 cases

Sydney’s annual “light, music & ideas” festival, Vivid, has had its 2021 edition postponed in light of the city’s current outbreak of COVID-19.

Initially scheduled to take place between Friday August 6 and Saturday 28, the festivities are now slated to run from Friday September 17 through Saturday October 9. Though full details for the rescheduled events are yet to be confirmed, current ticketholders will be able to transfer their tickets to the new dates. Refunds will also be offered.

“We know everyone wants to see Sydney shining brightly so, in the interest of public health and safety, we are moving Vivid Sydney to a later date,” the festival said in a statment on its website.

“It will take a little time to work through all the details – thank you for your patience while we recharge and power up for a spectacular COVID-safe celebration of creativity and innovation this Spring.”

The news comes as NSW Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, making for a total of 785 active cases in the state at the time of publication. It was announced today that Greater Sydney’s lockdown would continue for a further two weeks, now scheduled to lift at 11:59pm on Friday July 30.

Artists previously announced for Vivid 2021 include King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Jesswar, G Flip, Methyl Ethel and Gordi. It’s not yet confirmed if or how Vivid’s programming will change due to the reschedule.

“We all want to see Sydney shine through the spectacular show of creativity and innovation that is Vivid Sydney in September and October this year,” Stuart Ayres, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, said in a statement, per The Music.

“The recent outbreak has presented a new challenge for everyone, and the health and safety of our citizens and entire event community involved in Vivid Sydney is our foremost concern.

“Destination NSW will continue to work with NSW Health and other agencies to deliver a COVID-safe Vivid Sydney later this year, with support from our event partners, artists, sponsors, and suppliers.

“Vivid Sydney will only proceed if it’s safe to do so.”

The 2020 instalment of Vivid was cancelled last March due to concerns over COVID-19, marking the first time Vivid had been suspended since its inaugural event in 2009.