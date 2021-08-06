Vivid Sydney cancels 2021 event, announces 2022 dates

Vivid Sydney has cancelled its rescheduled 2021 dates due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the area, promising its return next year.

Representatives for the event said in a statement: “The NSW Government has made the difficult decision to cancel Vivid Sydney 2021 – but the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas will shine brightly again in May-June 2022.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty, the decision has been made to cancel Vivid Sydney 2021 to minimise the impact on event attendees, partners, artists, sponsors and suppliers.

In a separate statement, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said “Of course, it’s incredibly disappointing to cancel for the second year but the most responsible decision was to cancel early, giving everyone certainty and minimising impacts where possible.

“The health and safety of our community is our highest priority, which is why we’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated so we can get back to enjoying COVID-safe events again soon.”

Ayres also forecasted the future of Vivid Sydney, saying “As we work together to contain the current outbreak and get our community vaccinated, we can all look forward to the return of major events like Vivid Sydney that bring us together in celebration.”

We’re saddened to announce that due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, and following the cancellation of @VividSydney, Vivid LIVE 2021 at the Sydney Opera House will unfortunately no longer proceed. We look forward to welcoming you back to the House when it is safe to do so. — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) August 6, 2021

Vivid Sydney 2022 will be taking place from May 27 to June 18 next year.

A long list of acts were set to play various shows put on by Vivid this year, including King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Jesswar, G Flip, Methyl Ethel, Georgia Maq, Miiesha, Gordi and more.

This is the second time since the event’s inception that it has been cancelled, after last year’s event was scrapped for similar reasons.

Earlier this month, Vivid Sydney announced it would be moving from its planned dates throughout August to new dates in late September and early October.

News of the 2021 event’s cancellation comes the same day as New South Wales recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in history, reporting 291 locally transmitted cases to 8pm last night (August 6).

At this stage, the Greater Sydney area’s lockdown orders will remain in place until August 28.