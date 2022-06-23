VIVIZ announce sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’

VIVIZ are due to make their return with their forthcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’ next month.

Earlier today (June 23), the K-pop trio took to social media to drop a teaser poster announcing their upcoming return to music with a second mini-album, revealed to be titled ‘Summer Vibe’. The image features a beach table with three different coloured cocktails placed atop its surface. It also includes the new record’s release date of July 6, 6pm KST.

‘Summer Vibe’ will be VIVIZ’s second release of 2022, as well as their first since making their debut in February with their first mini-album, ‘Beam Of Prism’. That record was led by the title track ‘BOP BOP!’.

Advertisement

The news of VIVIZ’s return also comes several weeks following the finale of Queendom 2 earlier this month, the Mnet reality TV series on which the girl group had competed in against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, Kep1er, WJSN, Brave Girls and LOONA.

As part of the voting process to determine the final Queendom 2 winner, the contestants had released new original songs in advance in order for the streams to be counted towards the contestants’ final scores. VIVIZ’s release was the song ‘Red Sun!’, which helped them come in third place on the show.

VIVIZ were first formed in October 2021 under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment and are completed by members SinB, Eunha and Umji, all of whom being former members of the Source Music girl group GFRIEND. The trio had expressed their desire to continue promoting as a team after their departure from their previous, longtime label in May 2021.